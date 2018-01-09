‘Teen Titans GO! To The Movies’ Teaser Trailer Drops Tomorrow

Who makes these “Internet Marketing Rules” anyway? #TeenTitansGOMovie Official Teaser Trailer drops TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/L57fn18QLN — Teen Titans GO Movie (@TeenTitansMovie) January 9, 2018

Teen Titans GO! fans can now mark their calendars, as the first footage from the film will be shown off soon.

In fact, it will be shown off incredibly soon. Thanks to Robin fans were informed that some big news was coming, but Cyborg got tired of waiting and so revealed the official teaser trailer for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is slated to drop tomorrow. It seems Robin wasn’t very pleased, as he strictly adheres to those quirky internet marketing rules and all.

“Who makes these “Internet Marketing Rules” anyway? #TeenTitansGOMovie Official Teaser Trailer drops TOMORROW.”

You can view the new clip above.

The Teen Titans GO! series recently hit a big milestone, celebrating its 200th episode on Cartoon Network. One of the reasons its lasted so long is its novel approach to the heroes it depicts according to director Aaron Horvath

“They’re comic book characters, and we play with a lot of tropes, but it was never intended to be something like the original show would have done with, ‘who’s the villain and let’s save the world.’ The joke is taking a small idea and blowing it up — like going to get a sandwich but having to get parts from the four corners of the universe,” Horvath told Variety.

The characters are what bring people back to the show, and that allows the show some freedom when it comes to locations.

“Since we focus on the characters and making their interaction funny, you can set that anywhere,” Horvath said. “The scale grows in the third act, but for the first two acts, the bulk of the episode can just take place in their bedrooms or kitchen. That grounds it but still has a wish-fulfillment factor of superhero kids living in a place with no supervision at all.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies stars Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville, and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies releases on July 27.