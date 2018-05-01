‘Teen Titans GO! to the Movies’ Trailer Released Online

The Teen Titans are going to Hollywood!

As promised by several social media posts this week, Warner Bros. Animation has released the official trailer for this summer’s cartoon adventure, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies. The film features the same beloved characters as the popular animated series on Cartoon Network, all getting together to take on the bigwigs of the movie industry.

Not only are all of the characters from the show coming to the big screen, but the complete voice cast is also making the jump. This means returns for Scott Menville as Robin, Hynden Walch as Starfire, Tara Strong as Raven, Khary Payton as Cyborg, and Greg Cipes as Beast Boy. They will be joined by an all-star roster of supporting cast and cameos, including Will Arnett, Kristin Bell, Lil Yachty, Halsey, and Nicolas Cage.

Check out the official synopsis for Teen Titans GO! to the Movies below:

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies is set to hit theaters on July 27th.