7 DC Characters Who Should Lead the Justice League

The Justice League has long been DC Comics‘ most potent team. The League has counted just about every hero on Earth among their ranks, and they’ve been saving the multiverse for ages from the worst villains imaginable. They’ve called many of the most powerful heroes of all time members, but power doesn’t win battle on its own. Without a good leader, even the most powerful superteams will fail. Luckily for the multiverse, the team has had some of the best leaders ever. Heroes like Superman, Batman, Black Canary, Wonder Woman, Vixen, Martian Manhunter, and many others have all led the group, defeating the kind of threats that sneeze and destroy planets.

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The Justice League has recently expanded its ranks, to the point that every hero on Earth is basically a member of the group. This opens up who can lead the team, and there are definitely heroes out there who deserve a chance as chairperson. These seven DC characters would make excellent leaders of the League, keeping their legacy of excellence going.

7) Fire

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There have been numerous Justice League teams over the years, but one of the most popular was the Justice League International. While that League was more known for the funny than anything else, they are all great heroes and there are several members who would be perfect leaders. Fire is one of these. The Brazilian supermodel/superhero was once a spy, and is one of the toughest members of the JLI. She has a commanding presence and is a respected hero so making her leader would be the next major step in her evolution as a character.

6) Detective Chimp

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Detective Chimp is a super smart chimp, and he would be an amazing leader of the Justice League. He’s one of the best detectives around, and has spent years learning as much as he possibly could, solving mysteries that no one else has been able to. He’s been a member of Justice League Dark, the League’s magical team, and would honestly make a great leader for that group. While he doesn’t use magic himself, he knows a lot about it, which puts him in a good position. He’s a crafty hero, and has often acted as the team’s tactician anyway. He has all the tools for leadership and would be amazing at it.

5) Hawkgirl

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Hawkgirl is a very complicated hero. The easiest way to explain her is this – much like Hawkman, she’s been reincarnating across time and space every time she dies, sometimes as a human and sometimes as an alien\

. The current Hawkgirl is Kendra Saunders, and she would be an amazing leader of the team. She’s lived numerous lifetimes, so she has the experience, and she’s as tough as nails. Kendra is easily the best Hawkgirl of them all, and letting her lead the Justice League would show the world what kind of star she can be.

4) Hawkman

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Hawkman is a much better leader than he gets credit for. Carter Hall has been fighting evil for millennia, working to make up for the atrocities of his first life. In the Golden Age, he became Hawkman working with Hawkgirl when she Shiera Saunders, and soon became the leader of the Justice Society. He shepherded the team through World War II, and would later join the Justice League during the Satellite League days. He’s basically led the Justice League’s equivalent back in the day, so he’s more than ready for the kind of responsibility that being the leader of the League would entail.

3) John Stewart

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John Stewart is one of the greatest Green Lanterns in the universe, and if there’s anyone who would make a perfect leader for the Justice League, it’s him. He’s risen through the ranks of the Corps, and has been put in charge of groups of Lanterns, leading them against all kinds of threats. He’s been the main Lantern of the League numerous times over the years, and would excel as the leader of the group. Everyone respects him and he’s dealt with the greatest threats in the multiverse so he has the experience. It’s honestly kind of strange that he hasn’t been the leader of the team more often.

2) Booster Gold

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Booster Gold is often considered the most shallow member of the League. He’s obsessed with being rich and famous, and is known for being the least serious member of the roster. However, anyone who think he’s a joke has never read his solo series. He traveled the time stream, saving existence, working with Rip Hunter and the other Linear Men. Since then, he’s survived the Darkseid Legion and various other threats, showing that he’s more than just the guy who hangs around with Blue Beetle. He’s more than ready for the big time and letting him lead the League would show just how great he really is.

1) Nightwing

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Dick Grayson began his superhero career as Robin and has since become one of the leaders of the superhero community. He founded the Teen Titans and has led them well into adulthood. He’s second in command of the Bat-Family, and has even served as Batman on more than one occasion. He led the League during this time, but he’s still never led the main group as Nightwing (he was part of the reserves, though). He’s more than ready for a leadership berth of the big team; not only is he highly respected, but he’s also an amazing tactician and leader.

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