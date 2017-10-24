‘Teen Titans Go!’ Gets New Pops From Funko

Funko has announced a third series of Pop figures from Teen Titans Go!, including Robin as Nightwing, Robin as Red X, Mammoth, Starfire as Batgirl and more. The Pop with Nightwing/Batgirl’s baby is the star of the show if you ask me.

The main lineup includes Nightwing, Red X, Mammoth, and Starfire as Batgirl. All of those figures are available to pre-order now with shipping slated for January – February.

The Pop exclusives in the Teen Titans Go! Series 3 lineup include an unmasked version of Robin as Red X at Books-A-Million, Rose Wilson and Raven as Lady Legasus at Toys “R” Us, and the aforementioned Robin as Nightwing carrying the child he and Batgirl share in the future at Hot Topic. Look for those figures to arrive in their respective stores in January. Continue on to the gallery below to take a closer look at all of the figures in the new Teen Titans Go! collection.