First ‘Teen Titans GO! to the Movies’ Reactions Hit the Internet

DC Comics’ premiere team of young heroes and sidekicks is heading to movie theaters this summer, and a few lucky people have been treated to an early screening.

First reactions to Teen Titans GO! to the Movies have been posted online, with various writers, reporters, and bloggers revealing their thoughts on the cinematic spinoff to the popular Cartoon Network series.

The movie sees the titular team of heroes upset that their contemporaries have been getting their own movies while they continue to be left out, and quest to find a villain that would make them worthy of being adapted to the silver screen. This brings them up against Slade (conveniently forgoing the name “Deathstroke” for the sake of being a kids film), who attempts to enact a plan that will give him control over every hero on the planet.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies will be the fourth superhero film to be released in 2018, and the second animated movie. Given the popularity of the franchise with children and the success of The Incredibles 2, which just passed $400 million domestically, the new movie has a lot of potential to be another box office smash.

Warner Bros. could use the win as well, given that the Walt Disney Company has benefitted from the most success this year between Incredibles, Avengers: Infinity War, and Black Panther.

But what are people saying about the movie, and is it generating any buzz?

Read on to find out what people are saying about Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, which opens in theaters on July 27th.

Also there’s a gag Alfred movie trailer that says it’s “coming broom” and i can’t stop laughing about it. — Meg 🔪 Downey (@rustypolished) June 30, 2018

Teen Titans Go to the Movies was a total blast and is currently my favorite animated film of the year. I loved all the references from the obscure superheroes to the 80s music. There is even a surprise cameo that will be sure to generate huge laughs from all. #TeenTitansGoMovies pic.twitter.com/vynt4h2Rro — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) June 30, 2018