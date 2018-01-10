New ‘Teen Titans GO’ Movie Trailer Released

Warner Animation Group has released the first trailer for Teen Titans Go! to the Movies.

Based on Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go! animated series inspired by DC Comics‘ teenaged super-group, Teen Titans Go! to the Movies follows the young heroes determined to land their own movie on the big screen.

De facto leader Robin (Scott Menville) leads the team to Tinsel Town with a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart to get a hot-shot Hollywood director to notice them, but the group are misdirected after a super villain launches his maniacal plan to take over the Earth — putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line when they find their friendship and their fighting spirits failing.

Series stars Khary Payton (Cyborg), Hynden Walch (Starfire), Greg Cipes (Beast Boy), and Tara Strong (Raven) are joined by Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie) and Kristen Bell (Frozen).

The Titans are the latest DC Comics heroes to make the jump to the big screen in animation: several members of the Justice League appeared in The LEGO Movie and its spinoff, The LEGO Batman Movie. The latter starred Michael Cera as the wide-eyed Boy Wonder.

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies opens July 27.