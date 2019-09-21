Weird Al Plays a Classic DC Comics Villain in Teen Titans Go! vs Teen Titans Clip

Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans will be digitally released next week, and the movie looks to be packed with a whole lot of laughs. In a recently released scene from the film, Gentleman Ghost is robbing a bank before the Titans swoop in to thwart his scheme. A fun moment occurs as the polite mannerisms and speaking are revealed to be Weird Al Yankovic in the role.

The Grammy-winning performer also voices the most fearsome villain in all of DC’s catalog, Darkseid. Surprises are the name of the game after this movie was announced. Teen Titans GO! To the Movies had a big reveal in store for fans of the original Teen Titans when the creators teased their return if the film did well. Now, the two different iterations of the team will be head-to-head in their own movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC released a music video clip earlier in the week that showed off one of the musical moments from the crossover. In case anyone was thinking differently, this is still very much based in the Teen Titans Go! universe. Songs and musical moments account for some of the funniest moments in the series, and Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans will be no different. Luckily, the older version of the team is along for the ride.

Some fans are just happy to see the version of Teen Titans that ran on Cartoon Network’s airwaves in the 2000s back again. It seemed like the chances of a continuation were a real longshot. Previous material around the film has pointed to how much more commercially viable Teen Titans Go! is when compared with the Teen Titans series that came before it.

Although older audiences have come to love the newer series’ playful tone and irreverent humor. Fans are hoping that a real reboot of the original series could still happen, but they will have to wait and see. Teen Titans shares a voice cast with the newest version of the characters (Hynden Walch’s Starfire, Greg Cipes’ Beast Boy, Scott Menville’s Robin, Khary Payton’s Cyborg, and Tara Strong’s Raven). Finding a healthy balance between these two versions of the heroes could lead to increased results for the animated universe properties on TV.

Additional voice work for the film features Kevin Michael Richardson as Trigon/Hexagon, Robert Morse (Mad Men) as Santa Claus, Grey Griffin as Mrs. Claus, Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords, Voltron: Legendary Defender) as Master of Games, Sean Maher (Firefly, Serenity) as Nightwing, and Grammy Award winner “Weird Al” Yankovic as Gentleman Ghost and Darkseid.

The full breakdown is right down below!

“In TEEN TITANS GO! vs TEEN TITANS, villains from each of their universe join forces to pit the Titan teams against each other. They’ll need to set aside their differences and work together to combat Trigon, Hexagon, and Santa to save the multiverse.”

Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans will be released on digital on September 24th and Blu-ray October 15th of this year.