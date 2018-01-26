10 Locations in Zack Snyder’s DC Universe We Never Got to See

There was a lot more to Zack Snyder‘s DC Universe than ever ended up onscreen.

We are not just talking about the quasi-mythical “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, either: the filmmaker While Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder have not officially severed ties, it seems unlikely that the director of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League will be back for more DC movies any time in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Snyder’s movies took a critical beating and saw box office returns that ranged from the low end of studio expectations to outright disappointments, while he was put in charge of building a cinematic universe that by its very nature needed to feel lived-in. He filled Batman v Superman with more Easter eggs, references, and sly nods to the comics than probably any other five comic book movies combined (excepting maybe Iron Man 3, which had so many of the Extremis soldiers named after classic villains).

Ahead of the release of Batman v Superman, Warner Bros. Pictures teamed up with TimeOut to produce a TimeOut Shortlist: Metropolis & Gotham City book, a replica of the kind of tourist guides TimeOut makes for cities all over the world.

It is clear that somebody had a lot of fun putting these things together, and we decided that with Justice League about to come to home video and the Snyder era likely over (at least for now), it was worth considering some of the things that could have been fun to see him tackle in a DC movie, but never quite made it to the screen…!

Metropolis: Schott’s Toys

This one should be familiar to anyone who has ever watched a Superman TV show, becuase Toyman seems to appear all the time.

Winslow Schott is a disgraced toymaker who, after losing his livelihood, turned to using his skills to create toys he could weaponize.

Depending on which version you read, it could be to punish Metropolis for not supporting him, or to punish Lex Luthor for stealing his company. In any event, Schott may be best known to this latest generation of viewers as the father of Winn Schott, Supergirl and Guardian’s “man in the van.”

Here’s what the guide has to say about Schott’s Toys:

This recent addition to Hob’s Bay has earned raves for its handcrafted and vintage playthings.

Porcelain dolls, tin soldiers, and other toys that wouldn’t have been out of place a century ago are given a modern twist with voice-recognition software and reactive intelligence that adapts to the environment. Prices are high, but you can test out the demo models for free.

Gotham City: Big Belly Burger

A stop at Big Belly Burger might not seem very adventurous, but over the years Gothamites have claimed the national chain as their own, resulting in a custom menu with special sandwiches named after famous landmarks and infamous criminals.

Big Belly started in Coast City, but the chain’s acquisition by LexCorp has led to franchises popping up all along the Eastern Seaboard.

Gothamites are arguably the most loyal Big Belly fans of them all, with more than 20 locations within the GOtham city limits. Regional favorites on the custom menu include the Dent Double and the Wayne Steakburger. On the back of the paper placemats is an El Train network map.

Metropolis: Utopia Casino

Tony Gallo and his Utopia Casino are memorable for their role in the Superman: Kryptonite storyline by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. The story, an arc in Superman Confidential, told the story of Superman’s first encounter with Kryptonite, which revealed his weakness to the world after he came into contact with it while trying to put a stop to crime at the Utopia.

The action never ends at the Utopia Casino, which offers gambling options suitable for novices and high rollers in equal measure.

Owner Tony Gallo has raised the quality of The Utopia’s dining options and live entertainment acts, and he recently pledged a portion of his personal fortune toward the rebuilding of Metropolis.

Gallo shares Lex Luthor’s interest in rare meteorites and many specimens from his collection are displayed behind bulletproof glasson the casino’s main floor.

Gotham City: Jitters

This coffeehouse took root in the Bowery and has sprouted branches all across the country, making it as far as Central City, but in Gotham it’s a proud local institution.

Jitters roasts and packages its own third party-certified organic coffee, and the baristas take their jobs seriously.

Try the Harrar, and the Jamaica Blue Mountain, roasted on-site. At the original Bowery location, take a peek through the glass partition behind the counter at Jitters’ giant roasters.

Metropolis: The Ace o’ Clubs

It’s not much to look at, but few taverns have the authentic cachet of Ace.

Owned by ex-prizefighter Bibbo Bibbowski — who often tends bar and chats with patrons — the Ace has been called a lucky charm by the Hob’s Bay dockworkers who patronize it.

Becuase Bibbo bought the bar with lottery winnings, legend says that those who rub its doorknob will find good fortune.

It’s a frequent stop for tourists who brave “Suicide Slum” and its annual St. Patrick’s Day bash is unforgettable.

Gotham City: Iceberg Lounge

Few visitors to Gotham City can resist the temptation to spend a night at the Iceberg Lounge.

This trendy, stylish club is the coolest new addition to the city scene, occupying a prime piece of waterfront real estate that offers stunning views of the harbor from a spreawling, two-story restaurant and lounge.

Owner Oswald Cobblepot — Gotham’s infamous “Penguin” — indulges his quirks with an umbrella stand at the door and a chilled pool in the dining area where seals and waterfowl cavort.

Big-band standards are the rule on the dancefloor, and the Iceberg’s New Year’s Eve party is already the stuff of legend. For those with the cash, the VIP dining area on the upper floor offers private entertainment and the chance to spot rumored criminal scions from the Falcone and Maroni families.

Metropolis: Jules Verne Extra-Terrestrial Museum

Dreams of the future are filtered via the lens of the past in this quirky sci-fi museum inspired by the 19th Century writer Jules Verne and the steampunk-ish vibe of his acclaimed adventure novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

Get up close with movie memorabilia, or listen to a recording of Orson Welles’s infamous broadcast of HG Wells’s War of the Worlds, which panicked listeners in 1938.

Gotham City: Ventriloquist Club

This Lower Gotham nightspot is a notoriously random entertainment venue.

You’re just as likely to see vaudeville routines and stand-up comedy as you are to bliss out to trance EDM or participate in a “living art” exhibit.

Getting past the hulking bouncer is a feat in itself.

Owner Arnold Wesker has packed the lobby (and the bathrooms) with glass cases housing ventriloquism props, making the club a vintage museum honoring this strange art.

Metropolis: Blaze Comics

Now, here’s the thing: We did see the Blaze Comics neon sign way in the background during a scene from Man of Steel — but that’s not really it, right? That would be like saying that when we saw the Wayne Enterprises logo on that satellite, Batman had already appeared.

In any event, in the comics, Blaze Comics is a publisher who makes, among other things, Teen Titans and Booster Gold comics licensed from the heroes themselves. In the movies, it is apparently a comics retailer — although basedon the image in the Time Out book, it seems there are still in-universe comics: a sign hanging from the ceiling depicts Superman’s classic “shirt rip” as painted by Alex Ross.

Here’s how it’s described in the book:

Metropolis’s oldest comic-book shop has multiple locations throughout the city and the suburbs, but this two-level downtown location — directly beneath the editorial offices of Blaze Publishing — started it all. Snap up a Commander Courage notebook or totebag, or get caught up in the adventures of the Astro Teens with bargain-priced comics.

Today, in light of the emergence of Metroplis’s real-life superhuman protector, the fantastical tales of Blaze Comics seem downright prescient.

Gotham City: Haley’s Circus

Family-owned Haley’s Circus has been welcoming crowds inside the big top for generations.

Haley’s offers the traditional three rings of entertainment, but emphasizes human feats over animal acts.

Trapeze and high-wire artists, contortionists and magicians serve up unforgettable spectacle.

Acrobats the Flying Graysons — famously killed in a fall before a packed crowd — are honored with a bronze plaque at the corner of the Haley lot.