That Time When President Elect Donald Trump Endorsed Ben Affleck’s Batman

On August 22, 2013, Warner Bros. officially announced that Ben Affleck would play The Dark Knight/Bruce Wayne in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Shortly after the announcement was made, the internet instantly exploded with reactions to Batfleck. While some responses were positive, the majority were skeptical or downright negative, bringing up his poorly-received performances in Daredevil and Gigli.

Once the film went into production and official photos and footage started to come out, more people began to open their minds to the possibility that Affleck might be a good fit for the superhero role. And once Batman v Superman came out, even though it was savagely-mauled by critics, most people ended up leaving the theater with a very favorable opinion of Affleck’s older, war-weary Caped Crusader.

One of the people that had faith in Affleck from the get-go may surprise many of you: Donald J. Trump. Yup, the recently-elected president offered Batfleck his support a month after he was cast. “Everyone should calm down,” Trump tweeted. “Ben Affleck is going to do a great job as Batman.”

Everyone should calm down. @BenAffleck is going to do a great job as Batman. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2013

Justice League will open in theaters on November 17, 2017.