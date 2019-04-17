The ‘Aquaman’ Blu-rays Are Cheaper Than Ever

Aquaman was a billion dollar hit for Warner Bros and the DECU last year, and if you were one of the fans that helped it get there, you might want to take a deeper…dive into the movie with one of the Blu-ray combo packs. If you haven’t picked it up already, now would be the time because the price just dropped to $14.99 (40% off) for the Blu-ray/DVD/Digital version on Amazon and $22.99 for the 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital version (23% off). These are both all-time lows by a significant margin.

Below you’ll find the list of special features included on the Aquaman Blu-rays, along with an official synopsis for the film. Also note that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received a similar discount on Blu-ray this week.

Becoming Aquaman

Going Deep Into the World of Aquaman

James Wan: World Builder

Dark Depths of Black Manta

The Heroines of Atlantis

Villainous Training

A Matchmade in Atlantis

Atlantis Warfare

Creating Undersea Creatures

Aqua Tech

Scene Study Breakdown: The Submarine

Scene Study Breakdown: Sicily Showdown

Scene Study Breakdown: The Trench

Kingdoms of the Seven Seas

Shazam Sneak Peek

“The Atlantean child Orin, son to the Queen of Atlantis (Nicole Kidman), was abandoned as an infant and left to die; however, he was rescued and raised by a kindly lighthouse keeper. The keeper (Temuera Morrison) adopted the boy as his own son, renaming him Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa). Able to survive the harshest depths of the ocean and on the surface world above, the child of two worlds grew to be a hero to both eventually returning to Atlantis to become their King in addition to being a founding member of the Justice League as Aquaman!”

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Justice League, Magic Mike XXL), Amber Heard (Justice League, Magic Mike XXL), Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Platoon, Spider-Man 2), Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring” films, “Watchmen), Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables films), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (TV’s The Get Down), Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours, Lion), Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) and Temuera Morrison (Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Green Lantern).

