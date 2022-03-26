The Batman Fan Art Gives Barry Keoghan’s Joker a Comic Accurate Suit

Barry Keoghan has largely refused to acknowledge his involvement in The Batman until now. As the schedule flipped into the weekend, Warner Brothers celebrated by releasing a deleted scene from the film that featured Keoghan playing iconic Batman villian The Joker, and the lid is now completely blown off. Keoghan has finally publicly acknowledged his role in the flick and fans are speculating on when we may see the villain appear next.

One dedicated fan of the Matt Reeves flick even took it a step further, making some concept art of how Keoghan could look like should he eventually get the Clown Prince of Crime’s iconic comic-accurate look. Released Saturday by Instagrammer @DatrintiArt, Keoghan’s heavily disfigured look can be seen with bright green hair and a purple suit in a piece fully terrifying. See it for yourself below.

“He’s held in this very suspenseful way, away from you visually. But I wanted to create an iteration of him that felt distinctive and new, but went right back to the roots,” Reeves previously told IGN of Keoghan’s role. “So he’s very much out of the Conrad Veidt mold and that idea of the silent film of The Man Who Laughs.”

“He can never stop smiling. And it made Mike [Marino] and I think about — I was talking about The Elephant Man because I love David Lynch. And I was like, ‘Well, maybe there’s something here where it’s not something where he fell in a vat of chemicals or it’s not the [Christopher] Nolan thing where he has these scars and we don’t know where they came from,” the filmmaker added. “What if this is something that he’s been touched by from birth and that he has a congenital disease that refuses to let him stop smiling? And he’s had this very dark reaction to it, and he’s had to spend a life of people looking at him in a certain way and he knows how to get into your head.’”

