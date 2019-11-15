The Batman Beyond Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set Drops to $70

The Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set is going to be one of the hottest holiday gifts for DC Comics fans this year, and you can grab one here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for only $69.99 at the time of writing. That ties it for an all-time low price outside of a coupon deal that Amazon ran for a few hours earlier this month before selling out of the batch. Note that this set only has a 50,000 unit run, and we have to imagine that another, more final sell out isn’t too far off at this point. Last year’s Batman: The Complete Animate Series box set had a similar run, and didn’t make it past the holiday rush.

The Batman Beyond set throws in everything – all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, a Batman Beyond Funko Pop (with chrome paint!) and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes.

If you’re looking for another unique Batman-related gift, look no further than this awesome decanter. As you can see, it’s shaped like Batman’s head, and we’re thinking that a bottle of whiskey paired with this would be a big winner.

You can grab one of the Batman decanters right here for $33.99 (taxes and shipping are included in that price) with shipping slated for December. So, if you jump on it early there’s a decent chance that you’ll get it by Christmas. Bonus points if you dress up like Alfred when presenting it.

