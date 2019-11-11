The Batman Casts Jayme Lawson in Secret Role

Casting for DC’s The Batman continues with the report that an unknown talent has just been tapped for a major role in Matt Reeves’ Batman report. Jayme Lawson has just graduated from The Julliard School in New York, and has gotten the shot of a lifetime as a graduation present by landing this Batman movie casting. No word on which character from the Batman mythos Lawson will play, but the fact that it’s being kept under secrecy when so many other roles are being announced with big stars attached (Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman), says that this is most likely not just a bit role.

Based on what we know about casting for The Batman so far, Collider‘s report about Lawson’s casting may actually say quite a bit.

The casting of Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon has been an interesting twist on The Batman cast, albeit one fans have largely embraced. However, with the casting of a person of color as Gordon, the Commissioner’s family (which is extremely important to the Batman mythos) would suggest that the Gordon family by similarly diverse. So with the casting of Jayme Lawson, there’s every possibility that she could play someone like Barbara Eileen Gordon (The Commissioner’s wife), or his daughter, Barbara “Barb” Gordon, who becomes both the female hero Batgirl, and later “Oracle,” the hacker/tech support guru for Batman and other heroes around Gotham City.

That’s all speculation, of course, as Matt Reeves’ The Batman is literally building an entirely new Batman cinematic world for fans to play in. Jayme Lawson could just as easily be playing some kind of friend to Zoe Kravitz’ Catwoman, or a spin on Batman love interests like Vicky Vale, or a character like Sarah Essen, the GCPD cop Gordon works with early in his career, and eventually ends up having an affair with. The real questions here are:

Why all the secrecy surrounding this role, in particular? Would Warner Bros. really bet potential franchise spinoffs like a Batgirl film or that oft-rumored Gotham City Sirens team-up film (featuring Batgirl) on such an unknown new talent (remarkable as she may be)?

As always it comes down to the business factors we don’t know about (budget for spinoff films, the actual acting talent involved), so what’s your best guess?

