The Batman CinemaScore Puts it on Par With Other DC Favorites

As comes with every Saturday of a new film’s first weekend of release the official CinemaScore rating for WB’s The Batman has been released. While the film’s box office will paint a picture of its popularity around the world in one way, the CinemaScore comes directly from audience’s feelings on a film immediately after they’ve seen it. CinemaScore has officially released what audiences graded The Batman, giving the film an A- score, far from perfect but still a decent rating. Compared to other Batman and DC movies though it’s sitting above plenty of others.

Compared to other Batman movies, The Batman seems to fit almost in the middle. The other films featuring the character earned the following scores: Batman (1989), A; Batman Returns, B; Batman Forever, A-; Batman and Robin, C+; Batman Begins, A; The Dark Knight, A; The Dark Knight Rises, A; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, B; The LEGO Batman Movie, A-; and Justice League, B+. The film is also on par with other recent DC releases including: Aquaman, A-; Wonder Woman, A; and Shazam!, A; and above other titles like The Suicide Squad (2021) and Suicide Squad (2016), both B+; Wonder Woman 1984, B+; and Birds of Prey, B+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CinemaScore/status/1499996335914864641

Funny enough The Batman’s CinemaScore puts it on the same level as director Matt Reeves’ two previous films. Both Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes earned A- scores, a leap up from Reeves’ Cloverfield, a C, and Let Me In, a C+.

In terms of box office The Batman seems poised to leap toward a huge opening weekend with current estimates putting it at potentially earning a $120 million opening weekend, the biggest of 2022 and the biggest since Spider-Man: No Way Home’s debut in December of 2021. The success of the movie almost certainly guarantees a sequel but fans may have to wait for one.

“I will go on record and say that it will be less than five years,” producer Dylan Clark confirmed to ComicBook.com. The film’s star Robert Pattinson has also sounded off one what might appear in the new movie, particularly the fan-favorite comic villains The Court of Owls.

I was definitely thinking Court of Owls is probably gonna be in the sequel,” Pattinson said outright during his Vanity Fair segment. “It definitely seems like– I mean, I am literally just guessing, I just keep saying it.”

The Batman is now playing in theaters around the world.