Spider-Man: No Way Home Gets Perfect CinemaScore Rating

With the opening weekend for Spider-Man: No Way Home officially in full swing we’re getting a taste of what audiences think of the movie not only in terms of its box office but in its CinemaScore, and the good news for Marvel is they have a big hit on their hands. Sony Pictures has confirmed that the film received a perfect A+ CinemaScore rating, marking the highest score for a live-action Spider-Man movie and tying the film with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which also received an A+.

As far as other Spider-Man movies go, Sam Raimi’s films earned: Spider-Man, A-; Spider-Man 2, A-; and Spider-Man 3, B+; while Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man earned an A- and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 also received a B+. Marvel Studios movies Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home both received A CinemaScores. Spider-Man: No Way Home now joins three other Marvel Studios productions as earning a perfect CinemaScore rating including Marvel’s The Avengers (2012), Black Panther, and Avengers: Endgame. Most other Marvel Studios movies have earned an A or A-, though outliers like Thor (2011) with a B+ and Eternals with a B.

The success of the movie was already obvious to both Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures who announced the day that the film opened the work on a sequel was already happening. Speaking with The New York Times, Marvel head Kevin Feige revealed:

“Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.”

“We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out. I love working with Kevin,” Amy Pascal added. “We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

