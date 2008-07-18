Dark Knight Trilogy and Batman v Superman Writer David Goyer Reacts to Seeing The Batman

✖

David S. Goyer gained new levels of fame by being one of the main story architects for both Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy, as well as Zack Snyder's DC films Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. With that kind of resume underneath him, David S. Goyer is one of the most uniquely-qualified people on planet Earth to speak on the new version of Batman that we're getting with the arrival of Matt Reeves' The Batman. Now Goyer is opening up and sharing his views on how The Batman carried the franchise baton (or not).

At the moment, David S. Goyer is trying to get his own new version of Batman off the ground, via the Batman Unburied narrative podcast. Speaking with THR, Goyer shared the following Matt Reeve's The Batman, as well as Robert Pattinson's performance as the Dark Knight:

"It was rewarding for me. It's interesting because when you read Batman comics, there are miniseries, graphic novels, Earth One versions, Elseworlds stories and Black Label stories, and all of these different writers and artists doing their particular take on a Batman story. So, many of them are quite different and many of them are quite unusual, and that's one of the fun parts of consuming comic books.

So I just saw [The Batman] fairly recently in Prague, and I didn't know exactly what to expect or what I would think of it. I saw it with a number of my crew members on Foundation, and they were all expecting me to hate it. But I really enjoyed it a lot. (Laughs.) It was a fun experience. I really like [Robert] Pattinson's Batman, and I like what they did with the Riddler. Reeves is a really good filmmaker, so I was in for the ride."

It's good to hear David S. Goyer be a gracious ambassador between the Nolan/Snyder era of DC Films and the new era that is trying to get itself off of the ground, with films of varying types and connections, like The Batman, Shazam 2, Black Adam, and The Flash. The DC movie fandom has been somewhat splintered in the last few years and needs this kind of example of unity.

In its first week of launch, Batman Unburied dethroned Joe Rogan's podcast as the no. 1 podcast on Spotify; Goyer's new version of the character and his lore re-imagines Bruce Wayne (Black Panther's Winston Duke) as a forensic pathologist (with living parents) who gets caught up in the murderous campaign of a serial killer called the Harvester.

Our ComicBook Nation podcast reviewed Batman Unburied and agreed: it's a different sort of Batman story to get into, but once you do, it's worth it.

Batman Unburied is on Spotify; The Batman is streaming on HBO and HBO Max.