The Batman Director Explains His Personal Approach To The Film

Matt Reeves is only just beginning his work on The Batman. The DC Films project is next in line for him the moment his most recent work, War for the Planet of the Apes, hits theaters.

Looking at Reeves resume, it is easy to assume The Batman is in good hands. This is the man who crafted genius films such as Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Let Me In, and is only adding to the impressive resume with War for the Planet of the Apes.

Looking ahead to the DC film, though, Reeves can’t say too much about it just yet but that’s because it has hardly begun to come together fro him. Of what he can reveal is that there will be a certain amount of similarities between his version of Batman and the lead ape Caesar of his Planet of the Apes films.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at a press event for War for the Planet of the Apes in London, Reeves spilled his perspective on the upcoming Batman film.

“Look, I’m just starting Batman because literally, [War for the Planet of the Apes], as I just said, we finished about a week ago and now we’re publicizing it,” Reeves said. “So, we haven’t even begun on Batman. For me, what’s always important is to try and find a personal way in. In that way, I do feel like I relate to actors. It’s about understanding emotionally, the way something is. I see this parallel between Caesar and Batman, really, which is this idea of these characters who are grappling with their own struggle and trying to do the right thing in an imperfect world and, so, I do really relate it to that kind of idea.”

A “personal” take on Batman? That’s a one way ticket to having a lot of happy butts in seats.

Given how Reeves has managed to craft Andy Serkis’ Caesar into such an iconic and unforgettable character through a pair of films, it’s safe to say Batman could not be in better hands. Check out the full interview with Reeves in the video at the top of the page.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

