The Batman Director on Why He’s Excited for His “Broken” Version of the Hero

Though production on The Batman is stalled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, director Matt Reeves is still keeping his mind on Gotham and the film he’ll eventually bring to the big screen. The filmmaker has previously opened up about his intentions with the movie and the type of story he’s hoping to tell, eyeing a noir-style and character driven movie. Speaking in a more recent interview, Reeves broke down what makes him so excited about his take on the character and specifically what it is about diving into the early years of Batman’s career that is so interesting.

“I just felt like well, what I’d love to do is to get a version of this Batman character where he’s not yet fully formed,” Reeves told Nerdist. “Where there’s something to do in this context with who that guy would be in this world today, and to ground him in all of these broken ways. Because at the end of the day, this guy is doing all of this to deal with trauma in his past.”

Even though other Batman movies have covered this aspect of Batman’s life, Reeves hopes to make a film that feels different from all the others that have come before. He added, “I thought, ‘Well, there’s been some terrific Batman movies,’ and I don’t want to be part of a long line of Batman movies where this is just another one. I feel like they’ve been really distinctive. The best ones have been incredible. What Nolan did was incredible. What Tim Burton did was really singular.”

It remains to be seen when cameras will once again roll on The Batman, but production had only officially been going for about 2 and a half months with principal photography beginning in London in January of this year. The new film is set for release in the summer of 2021, so a delay in production may not effect its release date but once again production could be suspended for much longer and in the end delay its theatrical debut.

Robert Pattinson will step into the role of the titular hero. He’ll be joined by Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred. Provided there are no further delays to the release schedule, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.