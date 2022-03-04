The Batman Fan Art Swaps Christian Bale’s Dark Knight With Robert Pattinson

Warner Bros. and DC Comics are all in on Matt Reeves, with the studio giving the director an amazing overall deal. Reeves has masterfully crafted a new universe focusing on the Caped Crusader and his rogues gallery with The Batman. The director has multiple projects in development that include an HBO Max series that will focus on the Penguin (Colin Farrell) as well as a series set in Arkham Asylum. The Batman sequel is currently being written by Reeves and collaborator Mattson Tomlin. Fans usually have a favorite Batman and love to combine them with new versions of the character in the media and now is no different. One Batman fan has designed an amazing The Batman mash-up that replaces Robert Pattinson with Christian Bale.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Venomhology, created the mash-up by adding Bale's Batman to the crime scene that takes place in the beginning of the film when the mayor is murdered by The Riddler. Bale's suit from The Dark Knight fits right into the tone of the film, and if this was the actual movie, you probably wouldn't mind the change. You can check out the mash-up below!

One important moment in The Batman, is at the beginning of the film where Batman is beating up a group of thugs in face paint, and speaks the words "I'm Vengeance". Fans would notice the phrase is a big change from Bale or Michael Keaton's infamous "I'm Batman" line, and it turns out that that's what Reeves wanted. In a recent interview with KCRW, the director explains why his film used "I'm Vengeance" as opposed to "I'm Batman".

"To me, the arc from the beginning, when I was thinking of the story, moves from a place of him declaring himself, which does come from some of the comics, and from the animated series, this notion that he says, not 'I'm Batman,' which is obviously the key Keaton line in the Burton movie, but 'I'm vengeance,'" Reeves told KCRW. "And that this was coming from his personal rage and this primal feeling that he had, that's really just flailing and trying to make sense of his life, and so that he's not really self aware. That's one of the things, too, in the music and the sound of that scene. It kind of builds in a way that you can feel the rage and his heart pounding, pounding, pounding, and then you can feel the sound intent and the music intent at the end of that scene, and even visually is the sense of the adrenaline starting finally to ebb."

The film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The Batman is exclusively streaming on HBO Max now.



What do you think about the mash-up? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!