The Batman Fans Debates What Villain They Want in Just Confirmed Sequel

During the studio's presentation at CinemaCon 2022, Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed that The Batman is getting a sequel, with direct Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson returning. "One film that unquestionably hit that sweet spot this year was Matt Reeves, The Batman," studio chairman Toby Emmerich said during the panel. "Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh vision that clearly resonated with audiences and with your incredible support, shattered box office records around the world, which is one of the reasons I'm excited to break the news that Matt, Rob Pattinson and the whole team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2."

Reeves added, "I just want to echo what Toby said and thank you all for your tremendous support for The Batman. "We could have gotten here without the faith, enthusiasm, and hard work. Of everyone in this room and your amazing teams here around the world. Every part of this journey has been thrilling for me as a filmmaker and a huge fan of this character, and I'm excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter."

While fans celebrate the news, they're also debating which Batman villains should appear in The Batman's sequel. Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell) seem guaranteed after appearing in the first film, but who else might join them? In the first movie, Barry Keoghan had a cameo as the Joker, though Reeves has said that the scene isn't necessarily a tease for the sequel. But if not Joker, then who? Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls have emerged as favorites, but they're not alone.

We've gathered a sampling of what the fans have been saying on social media regarding which villains they want to see in The Batman's sequel. You can see it below. The Batman is streaming now on HBO Max.