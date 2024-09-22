The Batman Filmmaker Teases "Evolved" Plans For Future Spinoffs

The Penguin debuted on Max and HBO this week, bringing the next chapter of the story begun in 2020's The Batman to life, but while the spinoff series is set to lead directly into The Batman Part II, it isn't the only spinoff series that was planned. At one point, there was talk of a Gotham Police Department series and a series centered around Arkham Asylum, though neither of them moved forward. However, according to The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves, more stories aren't out of the question; things have just evolved. Speaking with EW, Reeves said that what they're talking about now are "evolved versions" of those original ideas.

"The things that we're talking about [now] are evolved versions of those things," Reeves said. "It's not like that just didn't work. It was like, we need to evolve this. I would describe it less as something that didn't work and more as something that is still along a path toward arriving at its destination."

As for The Penguin's destination, it will connect directly to The Batman Part II. Reeves has previously said that the eight-episode limited series sets up the next film as the entry point to The Batman sequel that is "absolutely connected to where we leave things in the series.

"There are details that actually connect right into the way the next movie begins, and the way that Oz enters the world as we hand the baton back to Batman, and Batman is on another case," Reeves said.

However, even with The Penguin leading to The Batman Part II, don't expect to see Robert Pattinson appear in the series. Reeves has previously confirmed that the actor will not appear in the series.

"Rob is not going to be in the show. I'd rather take the band aid off now. We did talk about all that, but we felt the best way to do this was to go on a grand exploration of a guy grabbing for power in this moment," Reeves said.

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, and Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni.

The Penguin debuted September 19th on HBO and Max. It will air Sundays on HBO starting September 29th. The Batman Part II is set to open in theaters in 2026.