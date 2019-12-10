The Batman: Dave Bautista’s Mysterious New Post Has Fans Thinking He’s the New Bane

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista is known to be a mainstay on most social media platforms and now, one recent post has raised some questions. Monday evening, Bautista took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with the logo for Warner Brothers, something that appears to be inside an office or board room of sorts. Needless to say, DC Comics fans instantly flooded the actor’s mentions with their theories. The prevailing theory amongst fans seems to be the fact they think he could be playing Bane in Matt Reeves‘ upcoming The Batman.

It won’t come to you so get after it!! #DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/FPTUbfLfTh — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 10, 2019

“Bane. Smart, strategic, and deadly Bane. Please,” @_ScottHawkes tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Confirmed: @DaveBautista is Bane lol,” @OscarOviesHaha added.

“Bane 100% Please but till [sic] some drax please,” @MC4266 said.

At one point, Bautista confirmed he was, at one point, in talks with WB to join the cast of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, reuniting with his Guardians of the Galaxy helmer across the aisle. Then, for whatever reason, those talks dissipated.

When it comes to The Batman, Reeves previously revealed he’s diving into Bruce Wayne’s background as one of the world’s best detectives. “I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis. There’s no continuation of the [Christopher] Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool,” Reeves said. He added he wants to “tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

The Batman is set to hit theaters June 25, 2021. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 opens on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.