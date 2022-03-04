The Batman: Robert Pattinson Creates Three Distinct People, Throwback To Detective Comics According To Jeffrey Wright (Exclusive)

✖

Jeffrey Wright is keeping himself quite busy these days. The Westworld star who was involved in one of the most mind-blowing reveals of the show's debut season is gearing up for the release of Marvel's What If...? series on Disney+ where he voices The Watcher before looking ahead to next year where he is an integral part of a new DC movie franchise. Wright steps into The Batman as Commissioner Gordon, starring under the direction of Matt Reeves alongside Robert Pattinson's titular Caped Crusader. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Wright opened up about working on the DC Comics movie, sharing some insight about the new Batman film.

"We all made this film together, Rob and Zoë [Kravitz] and Colin [Farrell] and John Turturro, all of us working under Matt Reeves' direction, to create these characters and a Gotham that was specific to our film," Wright said. "And so whatever we do individually is kind of a reflection of what we're all doing and what Matt's vision is. And it's a very specific one. It's a bit more of a throwback to the DC, as in Detective Comics, of it all."

The enthusiasm for the shared work and experience on The Batman is oozing from Wright when he discusses the film. "I loved it," he said. "I loved the script and I loved what we were doing. We were doing it in circumstances that I didn't love that were really very challenging. Once we shut down and when we got back to work in September it was tricky, particularly the isolation away from family over in London isolated in an empty hotel. But we made, I think, a brilliant film."

Specifically, Wright has some added praise for Pattinson's work. It's no easy feat the cast members are trying to achieve. Several actors have played Commissioner Gordon and Batman before them and it seems inevitable that more will play them going forward. Still, Wright sees something special in Pattinson's efforts as Bruce Wayne. "I loved the dynamic that Rob and I were able to create," Wright said. "I'm really excited for people to see what he does with this. He creates three distinct people. There's Rob, there's Bruce Wayne and there's the Batman and they're each distinct. It's really cool. Coming at you next spring."

The Batman is currently set for release in theaters on March 4, 2022. Wright's work in Marvel's What If...? starts releasing new episodes on Disney+ on August 11. Are you excited for The Batman and What If...?? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!