The Batman Star Says Joining Franchise Was “Strange” But in a “Great Way”

Actor John Turturro has built up an impressive legacy over the years, with his Coen brothers collaborations like Miller’s Crossing and Barton Fink giving him opportunities to tell niche, genre-influenced noir stories, while having also been part of major blockbusters through his work in the Transformers franchise. In the upcoming The Batman from director Matt Reeves, Turturro takes on the role of gangster Carmine Falcone, which allows him to authentically embrace the spirit of a noir film but on a heightened scale, with the actor noting how peculiar yet rewarding the opportunity was. The Batman is expected to hit theaters on March 4th.

“It was a terrific experience. I really, I really, really enjoyed it,” Turturro shared with ComicBook.com of his involvement in the project. “Matt Reeves was a very collaborative director, so it was great. I’ve really liked the comic books. I like Frank Miller and my oldest [son] Amedeo works for DC Comics, and I’m a Batman fan. And a Zorro fan, too, before [that]. That was a lot of fun, but it was kind of strange, but in a great way.”

This won’t be the first time audiences will be seeing Carmine Falcone on the big screen, but with Reeves having often noted how much more The Batman leans into the themes of a traditional detective mystery as opposed to a crime-fighting blockbuster, Turturro’s take on the role will surely offer new perspectives on the figure.

As fans wait to see Turturro on the big screen in the Caped Crusader’s latest adventure, they can see him on Apple TV+’s new dark comedy Severance.

The series is described, “Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.”

Severance reunites Emmy and DGA Award winner Ben Stiller with Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora, Boyhood), who stars alongside Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, Step Brothers), Emmy Award winner John Turturro (The Plot Against America, The Night Of), Britt Lower (High Maintenance, Casual), Zach Cherry (You, Succession), Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World: Dominion, Altered Carbon), Jen Tullock (Before You Know It, Bless This Mess), Tramell Tillman (Hunters, Dietland), Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black, Patriot) and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

Severance premieres on Apple TV+ on February 18th.

