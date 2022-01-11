New Thriller Series Suspicion Gets Trailer From Apple TV+

With the number of streaming platforms out there and the variety of original programs they offer, it can be easy to lose track of compelling stories, though streamer Apple TV+ has quietly been building an impressive array of thrilling content, thanks to programs like Servant and Lisey’s Story. The streamer looks to be adding another twisted thriller to its roster, as it will be unleashing Suspicion on audiences next month, which just debuted the below trailer to tease the unexpected mystery that will be unfolding. Check out the all-new trailer for Suspicion before it premieres on Apple TV+ on February 4th.

Per press release, “Apple TV+ today unveils the trailer for the highly anticipated thriller series Suspicion, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, February 4th. The eight-episode, heart-pounding drama starring Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction), will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

“When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

“In addition to Thurman, the ensemble cast for Suspicion includes Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge).

“With BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams (Man in the High Castle) serving as showrunner and executive producer, Suspicion is based on the award-winning Israeli series False Flag, and is produced out of the UK by Keshet Productions, Keshet International’s UK production arm. Alongside Williams, executive producers include Emmy Award nominee Chris Long (The Americans), who also directs, Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group, and Anna Winger. The series is produced by Darin McLeod (Watchmen).”

Check out Suspicion when it premieres on Apple TV+ on February 4th.

