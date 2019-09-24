Here’s What Jonah Hill Could Look Like as Penguin in The Batman Movie

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is moving forward at a steady pace with Robert Pattinson in the lead as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Now there are casting decisions for supporting cast starting to come to light: Jeffrey Wright is playing Comissioner Gordon, and Jonah Hill is in talks for a villain role. Naturally, the latter casting has fan buzzing with speculation about which Batman villain Hill could be playing, with several clear frontrunners being rumored: Penguin and The Riddler. With those rumors now circulating, fan artist BossLogic has put together some nice pieces of artwork, which depict what Jonah Hill could look like as Penguin in The Batman:

“Hearing multiple rumours, hope it’s Penguin 😀 @JonahHill” –BossLogic

This piece is some classic BossLogic artwork, and it certainly makes the case for Hill playing Oswald Cobblepot, aka Penguin. Hill looks like he could definitely bring a mix of humor and creep-factor to the role, along with the obvious connections in physicality. In terms of live-action Penguin performers, he would also be a worthy successor to Danny DeVito’s role in Batman Returns.

Of course, The Batman isn’t gong to be Batman Returns, so Jonah Hill’s version of Penguin would definitely be something different than what we got from DeVito. To that end, BossLogic has also created a version of Hill as Penguin that would possibly be a better fit for the world of The Batman:

This one is a little more accurate, @JonahHill Penguin pic.twitter.com/5bBtX7mfgw — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 24, 2019

“This one is a little more accurate, @JonahHill Penguin” –BossLogic

Current rumors point to The Batman will adapt the famous story arc “The Long Halloween”, which was written (ironically enough) by Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb in 1996. The story sees Batman in his very early days of crimefighting, embroiled in a truly perplexing case. A serial killer named “Holiday” begins killing members of Gotham’s warring crime families (the Falcones and Maronis) on different holidays each month of the year. The story is famous for being one of the better Batman detective stories; fleshing out the world first introduced in Batman: Year One; pulling together both Batman’s larger criminal rogues gallery (Joker, Scarecrow, Mad Hatter, Poison Ivy, Riddler) and the cop/crooks characters of Gotham (Harvey Dent, Jim Gordon, Carmine Falcone, Sal Maroni). It would be a way for Warner Bros. to introduce a whole new Batman universe, provide a great detective thriller film, and tap into a fan-favorite storyline.

Here’s what Reeves has previously hinted about The Batman:

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said of his take on the Caped Crusader. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

