LEGO Batman The Dark Knight Batmobile Tumbler Launches With 2049 Pieces

LEGO launched a big wave of new sets for September 1st 2021, but the debut of the 76240 Batman Batmobile Tumbler from the 2008 Christopher Nolan film The Dark Knight was a complete surprise. What makes it especially exciting is the Ultimate Collector Series-style build with a whopping 2049 pieces. LEGO also launched the 76239 Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown set, which is more manageable in both pieces and price.

Given that these sets are going to be hugely popular, you might want to get right down to the pre-order. You can find the 76240 Batman Batmobile Tumbler here at LEGO.com priced at $229.99 with a release date set for November 1st. A listing was also live here on Amazon but inactive at the time of writing. The 76239 Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown set is available to pre-order here at LEGO.com and here on Amazon for $39.99 with a release date set for October 1st. Additional details are available below.

The 76240 Batman Batmobile Tumbler features an opening roof, a control panel, a stand, and Christian Bale Batman and Heath Ledger Joker minifigures. it measures over 6 in. (16 cm) high, 17 in. (45 cm) long and 9 in. (25 cm) wide when complete and combines with other LEGO DC Batman sets.

The 76239 Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown set also has an opening roof along with stud shooters, and Batman and the Scarecrow minifigures with weapons (Batman also includes an alternate "nightmare" head). It measures 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm) long and 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide when complete. It also combines easily with other LEGO DC Batman sets.

