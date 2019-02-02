‘The Batman’ Movie To Start Casting Soon, Targeted Release Date Revealed

Director Matt Reeves is opening up about his Batman movie.

While the film is known as The Batman, Reeves tells The Hollywood Reporter that may not be the title when the film is released.

“Right now it’s called The Batman,” Reeves says. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know.”

Reeves also revealed that casting for the film will begin soon.

“There will be a Rogues Gallery,” he says. “The casting process will begin shortly. We’re starting to put together our battle plan. I’m doing another pass on the script and we’ll begin some long-lead stuff to start developing conceptual things.”

Reeves doesn’t mention recasting Batman. Ben Affleck has been the Batman of the DC Extended Universe, but there have been several rumors that he’s looking to depart the role, as well as rumors that Reeves’ Batman movie would feature a much younger version of Batman. Jack O’Connell was rumored to be up for the role, but there’s been no official word on Affleck’s return or involvement.

Nothing is set in stone, but Reeves says the film will likely be out in 2021.

“We haven’t been dated,” he says. “I wouldn’t commit to this, but we’re thinking the movie would probably be for 2021, late spring or summer. Warner Bros. has been incredibly supportive and given me a lot of time and shared the same passion that I do for this story.”

Reeves has stated that his Batman movie is influenced by the classic Batman: Year One comic book story, but it will not be a straight adaptation of any particular comic book storyline.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.