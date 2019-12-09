The Batman Director Matt Reeves Promises Footage to Debut at CCXP 2020

The Batman will soar into Comic Con Experience in Sao Paolo, Brazil in 2020. Though Warner Bros. had nothing to show from the film at this year’s event, director Matt Reeves recorded a video to address the fans at the Warner Bros. Pictures panel. He promised that he would be there to bring footage from The Batman to CCXP in 2020. By that time, the film should be well into production and about a year away from release. For this year, fans had to content themselves with the debut of new Wonder Woman 1984 posters and the film’s first trailer. They seemed okay with that.

The Batman will introduce Robert Pattinson as the new Bruce Wayne. In a recent interview, Pattinson expressed how eager he is to begin work on the role.

“I love the kind of history of the part,” Pattinson said. “I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes.”

As for what it takes to become Batman, Pattinson says he’s still waiting to find that out. “I don’t know yet,” he says. “There’s a few little things. I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it. I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

There are videos of Pattinson training for the role. We also know he’s begun doing some mental preparation, saying in a past interview that “There’s a lot going on in here, lots of things going on in my head.”

Pattinson has also tried on his Batsuit at least once. “It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson said in an interview. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt [Reeves], ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’

“And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

