‘The Batman’ Movie Gets the Perfect Parody Poster

The state of DC Films’ The Batman has taken many shapes over the years, and a fan’s parody poster sums that up in a pretty hilarious way.

Reddit user coreyp0123 recently shared their fan-made The Batman poster, which pokes fun at all of the details that are still largely unknown about the film. You can check it out below.

The end result will surely be both amusing and frustrating to DC fans, as everything from the film’s official title to its release date to the exact involvement of Ben Affleck and Matt Reeves remains a mystery. After years of rumors and speculation surrounding the project, Reeves – who is still on track to write and direct the film – set the record straight during a panel appearance last year.

“There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well,” Reeves said during a panel appearance last year. “We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world.”

Of course, there’s still the nature of who exactly will be starring in the film. Affleck’s tenure as the Caped Crusader has endured quite a lot of rumors over the years, making it not entirely clear if a younger actor will play the titular role.

“From the beginning, what I had always spoken about with Warner Brothers and what I was excited about was being in the Batuniverse and really doing something within that sphere,” Reeves said. “That was always what it was going to be so in that way it hasn’t changed a lot since I first met with them. It’s very much the same thrust if that makes sense.

“A lot of things have happened since then but the movie, and why I’m excited about it, is it continues to be the same inspirations and excitement of what we talked about in the beginning.”

