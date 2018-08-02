Matt Reeves Says a Draft of ‘The Batman’ Script Could Be Done in a Few Weeks

The Batman has been a pretty major enigma for DC fans for years now, but it looks like the film could be one step closer to being a reality.

Matt Reeves, who is set to write and direct the upcoming movie, recently gave a pretty major update on the film’s status at a Television Critics Association event. As he explained, he’s currently working hard on the film’s script, with the goal to turn in a draft in a matter of weeks.

“We are working on getting our draft [in] the next couple weeks,” Reeves explained. “Right now, my head is totally into the script. Right now, I’m going to be leaving here to go back to work on the script.”

For those who have been eager to see the Caped Crusader return to the big screen – and to finally see what Reeves has in mind for the character – this will surely be a pleasant surprise. Reeves was brought on to the project almost a year and a half ago, after current Batman star Ben Affleck decided against writing and directing the film itself.

Since then, there have been an ever-present flurry of rumors surrounding what The Batman could ultimately be, from its potential big bad and time period, to whether or not Affleck would actually be donning the cowl again. Either way, it sounds like fans could start getting some concrete answers relatively soon, considering Reeves’ projected time frame to start filming.

“What we’ve talked about is hopefully in the spring or early summer,” Reeves revealed. “Something like that.”

And although Reeves is still playing somewhat coy on the plot of The Batman, he did hint that the story will have a very specific tone.

“I’ve talked about making it a very point of view noir-driven definitive Batman story in which he is investigating a particular case and that takes us out into the world of Gotham,” Reeves added. “I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis. There’s no continuation of the Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

Are you excited to see The Batman start to become a reality? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.