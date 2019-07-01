Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Reportedly Goes Into Pre-Production

Matt Reeves The Batman has reportedly gone into pre-production, according to the latest update coming out of the DC movie rumor mill. DC movie scoopers are pointing to IMDb Pro as evidence of The Batman‘s status change, as the site has switched Robert Pattinson’s Batman reboot film from “Script” to “Pre-Prod”.

Take a look a the screen grab one fan posted on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Batman is officially in pre-production! pic.twitter.com/0gfHRD3Yh2 — Thomas Polito (@thomas_polito) July 1, 2019

“The Batman is officially in pre-production!”

It’s already been announced that The Batman would be shooting in either late 2019 or early 2020, for release in 2021. So far, Robert Pattinson’s casting as Batman is the only official bit of information that we have, in terms of casting, characters, and story.

It’s been made clear that director Matt Reeves is interested in telling the most detective Noir Batman story we’ve seen onscreen so far, with comparisons being made to classic films like Chinatown. It seems like The Batman is going to focus on Bruce Wayne in a younger era of his life as Batman, on the road to earning the title of “World’s Greatest Detective”. Hints from Reeves seem to indicate a lineup of iconic Batman rogues being part of the story, and casting those rogues will be an equally big step for this film.

DC fans have been seeing a lineup of fan-casting choices or actors even campaigning for roles. For example: Frozen star Josh Gad has been campaigning to play Penguin for more than a year; now, Powerless star Vanessa Hudgens is openly campaigning to play Catwoman. We are getting hints that the casting process for The Batman may be well underway already, as Gad recently took to social media to end any speculation that he’s the Penguin, stating openly:

“Ok, seeing as I keep getting this question…as much as I have LOVED torturing you all with teasing you about the Penguin, I feel like it’s time to tell you…I’m NOT actually playing this character. But I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the fan art and the love. 😂😘”

Currently it’s unclear when Warner Bros. and DC Films may actually share additional Batman casting information with fans. Warner Bros. is officially skipping a Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, which is where the studio traditionally reveals major details about its next slate of DC Films. Of course, DC Films has been putting a lot of marketing decisions in the hands of its respective directors, so Reeves could simply drop any new reveals at any given time. With pre-production apparently underway, it shouldn’t be too long now before more of those official Batman details start to drop.

Joker hits theaters on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.