Robert Pattinson Is Very Eager to Get Started on the Batman Movie

The Batman star Robert Pattinson is eager to step into the role of DC Comics’ Dark Knight. Pattinson spoke to Today‘s Willie Geist about it, expressing respect for the character’s cinematic history. “I love the kind of history of the part,” Pattinson says. “I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes.”

As for what it takes to become Batman, Pattinson says he’s still waiting to find that out. “I don’t know yet,” he says. “There’s a few little things. I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it. I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

While Pattinson is playing it coy here, there are videos of his training for the role of Batman. We also know he’s begun doing some mental preparation, saying in a past interview that “There’s a lot going on in here, lots of things going on in my head.”

Pattinson has also tried on his Batsuit at least once. “It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson said in an interview. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt [Reeves], ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’

“And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

Are you excited for Robert Pattinson to become the new Batman? How do you think he'll compare to previous actors who played the role? The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021.

