The Batman Fan Designs Perfect Costume for Robert Pattinson

Ever since he was officially cast in the role earlier this year, fans have been eager to see exactly how Robert Pattinson‘s portrayal of Batman will take shape. While it will still be a few years until The Batman officially hits the big screen, one fan-made poster imagines what Pattinson could look like in the titular role. Reddit user iMizurri recently shared their take on Pattinson’s potential costume, imagining the Twilight and The Lighthouse star brooding pretty well in a Batman costume.

Pattinson’s casting in the part was officially announced this past May, after a wide array of actors were previously linked to the Matt Reeves-directed film. By and large, DC fans were pretty pleasantly surprised by the casting — including Pattinson himself.

“It’s kind of insane,” Pattinson explained in a recent interview. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

And while we’re probably a ways away from seeing Pattinson in his official “batsuit, the actor previously revealed that he got to try on a version of the costume during the film’s

“I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit,’” Pattinson revealed last month. “You do feel very powerful immediately. And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

The Batman will be written and directed by Matt Reeves, whose previous work includes Cloverfield, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes. The cast is expected to also include Westworld star Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and Jonah Hill in a currently-unknown villain role.

