Batman Fans React to Paul Dano Becoming the Riddler

Batman fans have been on a roller coaster ride in regards to casting this week, as names have been added and removed from the roster of the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman. Earlier this week, fans were disappointed to learn that Jonah Hill was no longer being considered for an undisclosed role, only to learn today that There Will Be Blood and Prisoners star Paul Dano has been cast as The Riddler. Various rumors claimed that Hill was in talks to play Penguin, though the most recent reports about Dano claim that Hill was actually up for Riddler, leaving the possibility that another performer could still take on Penguin.

In addition to Dano joining The Batman, this week also saw the reveal that Zoe Kravitz would be playing Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson‘s Bruce Wayne and Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon. The Riddler last appeared in Batman Forever, played by Jim Carrey, which saw the franchise drawing big names into the mix to bring iconic villains to life. What’s clear about Reeves’ approach is that, rather than the cast being the big draws, it will be the performances that bring in audiences.

Thanks to his many powerful performances, Batman fans took to social media to express their excitement at Dano’s casting. Scroll down to see what Batman fans have to say!

Incredible Talent

For anyone interested in seeing Paul Dano’s incredible talent and why he’d make the perfect Riddler, here are some must-watch recommendations:



-There Will Be Blood

-Prisoners

-Swiss Army Man (Personal favorite)

-Escape at Dannemora pic.twitter.com/igPAys2won — Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 17, 2019

Absolutely Perfect

The casting for Matt Reeves’ #TheBatman is just absolutely perfect…



• Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/The Batman

• Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman

• Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon

• Paul Dano as Edward Nygma/The Riddler



…& they aren’t even close to done yet. pic.twitter.com/7H6pvzCxdT — DR Movie News 🎃 (@DRMovieNews1) October 17, 2019

One of the Best

one of the best actors playing The Riddler holy shit….. pic.twitter.com/Ril2SXsZYl — Sunny (@saiprasadd_511) October 17, 2019

Perfect Performance

paul dano getting cast as the riddler has me thinking about his perfect performance in prisoners pic.twitter.com/gPkSJUGhVr — 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮 (@paranoidspark) October 17, 2019

Love This Pick

Our new Riddler.



I for one love this pick because he is great at playing awkward characters.



Let’s go!!#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/KlUgxHLnmc — The Moonlight Warrior 🃏🥀 (@BlackMajikMan90) October 17, 2019

Totally Fits

He totally fits as the Riddler. I really like this choice. pic.twitter.com/ISxcmnjGIs — rih rih 🦇🐱 (@harlscanary) October 17, 2019

Excellent Actor

Paul Dano will do a great Riddler… he’s an excellent actor 👍🏼#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/Q3SaD6JG6J — Antonio Chong (@AntonioChong) October 17, 2019

I’ve Been Waiting

PAUL DANO AS THE RIDDLER IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS FOR A LONG TIME pic.twitter.com/iaxabuWgKP — 𝐴𝑘𝑖𝑟𝑎𝐾𝑜𝑟𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑟✧ ✧ ✦ ✦ (@ECNALHANID) October 17, 2019

Heart Cannot Take It

BREAKING: According to Variety, Paul Dano (THERE WILL BE BLOOD, PRISONERS) has been confirmed to play the iconic villain the Riddler in Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN.



Please, my heart can not take it any more. This is just too perfect. We seriously never f*cking lose! #TheBatman🦇 pic.twitter.com/0QutXzAvDA — Jesabel 🎃 (@JesabelRaay) October 17, 2019

Down for This