Batman Fans React to Paul Dano Becoming the Riddler

Batman fans have been on a roller coaster ride in regards to casting this week, as names have been […]

By

Batman fans have been on a roller coaster ride in regards to casting this week, as names have been added and removed from the roster of the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman. Earlier this week, fans were disappointed to learn that Jonah Hill was no longer being considered for an undisclosed role, only to learn today that There Will Be Blood and Prisoners star Paul Dano has been cast as The Riddler. Various rumors claimed that Hill was in talks to play Penguin, though the most recent reports about Dano claim that Hill was actually up for Riddler, leaving the possibility that another performer could still take on Penguin.

In addition to Dano joining The Batman, this week also saw the reveal that Zoe Kravitz would be playing Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson‘s Bruce Wayne and Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon. The Riddler last appeared in Batman Forever, played by Jim Carrey, which saw the franchise drawing big names into the mix to bring iconic villains to life. What’s clear about Reeves’ approach is that, rather than the cast being the big draws, it will be the performances that bring in audiences.

Thanks to his many powerful performances, Batman fans took to social media to express their excitement at Dano’s casting. Scroll down to see what Batman fans have to say!

