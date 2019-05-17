The Penguin Hopeful Josh Gad Says He Could Take Robert Pattinson’s Batman

Josh Gad, who hopes to play umbrella-wielding villain Penguin in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, says he “could take” Robert Pattinson’s caped crusader.

Eh. I could take him. https://t.co/kCg3KbjM4V — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 17, 2019

Pattinson is the reported frontrunner for the role of a younger, less experienced Batman. A subsequent report claims the leading villains of the project are Penguin and Catwoman, two of six Bat rogues reportedly set to appear.

Gad has flirted with the role since 2017, admitting to MTV News in May of that year he’s “just having some fun” throwing his top hat in the ring.

“Just having some fun,” Gad reaffirmed. “Really, I promise! There’s nothing to… there’s no there there. The internet just goes wild. I’m just having some fun putting things out there.”

Asked if he would be against playing the role, Gad answered, “No, never. I would absolutely be open to playing the Penguin in the Batman movie.” Despite claiming he’d never met Reeves, the director in January told THR his son shares a class with Gad’s daughter.

“We’re good friends,” Reeves said.

Penguin has been rumored as the lead villain in The Batman as far back as May of last year. A report from Variety‘s Justin Kroll claimed Penguin was once in contention as the villain in Birds of Prey, the Suicide Squad spinoff that will pit Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and a team of heroines against villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The House With a Clock in Its Walls star Jack Black is also open to the role, telling ET in February “that would be fun.”

“I mean, I hate to put myself out there and say that because then when I don’t get that part, it was, ‘Oh, Jack tried to get the thing,’” Black said. “I didn’t try anything! I’m just saying maybe that would be good.”

Filming on The Batman could initiate in late 2019 or early 2020 ahead of its planned June 25, 2021 release.