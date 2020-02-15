BossLogic Imagines Robert Pattinson as Arkham Series Batman

The Batman has been the talk of social media this week after Matt Reeves gave fans a look at Robert Pattinson in the new Bat Suit. Now, BossLogic has found one fun detail a bunch of fans have pointed toward and run with it. The artist took the design from the Batman: Arkham Series and applied how Pattinson’s cowl looked. Also, he decided to give The Bat those white lensed eyes that fans just absolutely love. A lot of people on Twitter sounded like they could have made a one-to-one replica of the Arkham suit and they would have been satisfied. But, Reeves and the creative team have their sights set a bit higher.

There was an uproar back during the Christopher Nolan trilogy when Batman went for a more tactical look. A lot of people didn’t thing the body armor plates and such were a great interpretation of the character despite Nolan insisting on this grounded approach to the material. Well, those people are probably not throwing a parade after seeing what Reeves has put together. In some ways his suit is even more strange as the cloth elements of the cape and cowl really feel like a costume. The cowl has visible stitching and might even be leather adding to the effect that this is a Bruce Wayne very early in his career. (It also could be a fun nod to Earth 2 Batman or the Adam West era, but we will see.)

Another interesting wrinkle that some fans are jumping onto is the way in which the giant ensemble cast Reeves is assembling feels a lot like the Arkham games too. In the series, there are usually a bunch of villains for the hero to best en route to a massive final confrontation. But, one thing is going to probably be a sticking point in Reeves’ film, there is no Joker. The Clown Prince of Crime is an absolute constant in the Arkham series and it would make sense that the void he occupies would be almost impossible to fill.

I took inspiration from the Arkham game on mine, looks like they did too, which is awesome. I love the Arkham Batman suit https://t.co/LHTBR6Liwu pic.twitter.com/Ora0N6nUg0 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 13, 2020

Reeves has said countless times that he’s going to do this his way by courting many different influences. This Bat Suit is the first real evidence that he’s sticking to his guns. He previously said, “Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One. It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

The Batman is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021.