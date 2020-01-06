The Batman Set Photos Reveal Possible First Look at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne

It looks like cameras are finally rolling on The Batman, Warner Bros. and DC’s latest iteration of the iconic Dark Knight, so of course there are already droves of set photos and videos popping up on social media. There are Gotham Police cars in the streets of London, and everyone in the city is trying to get a glimpse of what director Matt Reeves is bringing to the table. So far, the photos have just consisted of police cars and random extras, as well as what appears to be the first look at Colin Farrell’s Penguin. However, it now looks like we’re getting our first glimpse at star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

Don’t get your hopes up, he’s not in the Batsuit or anything like that. Those scenes haven’t taken place just yet and many of them will likely be shot in a studio somewhere. But one batch of set photos does show a character on a motorcycle taking his helmet off, and it seems like Pattinson is underneath.

In the photos below, you’ll see the masked rider remove his helmet to reveal a mostly covered face above a large parka and backpack. There’s not a lot to go on here, but it’s hard to think that the person on the bike is anyone other than Pattinson, based on his eyes and hair. Take a look for yourself.

Can confirm 100% as he never revealed his face but is this Robert…..!? 🦇 pic.twitter.com/MX90S7bqol — Wade Gravett (@WadeGrav) January 6, 2020

As the account that shared these photos notes, there is no real way to confirm that this is in fact Robert Pattinson. It just looks a lot like him, and the covering of the face could easily fit into a storyline in which Bruce Wayne is trying to keep a low profile. Reeves has noted that this movie will focus on Batman as a detective, so hiding his face before getting a suit makes quite a bit of sense.

If this is indeed Pattinson under the helmet, and the earlier photos do in fact reveal a look at Colin Farrell, a couple of key cast members are present for the scene being shot in downtown Gotham City. The Batman stars that have yet to be spotted include Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, and Paul Dano.

Keep your eyes peeled for more photos and videos from The Batman set, as this is just the first public shoot of the production. There will likely be a lot more where these came from over the coming weeks.

The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.