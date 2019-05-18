Robert Pattinson Featured on The Batman Fan Poster with Penguin and Catwoman

A poster created by BossLogic envisions Robert Pattinson as Batman alongside Gotham City rogues Penguin and Catwoman.

Pattinson is the reported frontrunner for the role of a younger and less experienced Bruce Wayne, who is expected to face off against Penguin and Catwoman, according to the latest report from THR. Plot details remain under wraps, but Penguin and Catwoman are said to be two of six Bat-rogues set to appear in the Matt Reeves-directed film.

Penguin has been rumored as the lead villain in The Batman as far back as May of last year. A report from Variety‘s Justin Kroll claimed Penguin was once in contention as the villain in Birds of Prey, the Suicide Squad spinoff that will pit Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and a team of heroines against villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Studio Warner Bros. expressed interest in introducing Catwoman to its DC Extended Universe when Suicide Squad writer-director David Ayer was tapped to develop Gotham City Sirens, another spinoff that would have centered around Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman.

The character was last seen in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, where she was portrayed by Anne Hathaway. Despite his status as one of the most famous and recurring Batman villains, Penguin hasn’t featured in a major motion picture since 1992’s Batman Returns, where he was played by Danny Devito.

“You can’t have Batman without a villain,” Reeves told THR in January. “There will be a rogues gallery.”

Unlike past films, which only touched on Batman’s moniker as “the world’s greatest detective,” The Batman will present a caped crusader in full sleuth mode.

“It’s very much a point-of-view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films.”

Warner Bros. has dated The Batman June 25, 2021.