Robert Pattinson Has Hilarious Reaction to Questions About The Batman

Robert Pattinson says he “can’t answer anything” about The Batman.

“I have no ideas about anything,” a laughing Pattinson admitted to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival when asked if the Matt Reeves-directed project is more of a detective story. “I’ve got people everywhere saying, ‘Don’t say anything about anything.’ Yeah, I can’t answer anything, sorry.”

Pattinson earlier admitted to Variety he’s unaccustomed to deftly navigating spoilers naturally attached to high-profile projects. “I’m so used to pretty art-house movies, where you can watch the movie three times and still not know what it’s about,” he said.

Reeves is on record saying his “point of view-driven, noir Batman tale” will put more focus on Bruce Wayne’s detective skills than past cinematic iterations.

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves previously told THR. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been.”

Reeves added his Batman will “go through a transformation” as he embarks on “that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime.”

According to reported plot details that surfaced over the weekend, the Dark Knight will investigate Gotham City citizens “dying in strange ways.” Batman must then “go deep into the dark world of Gotham to find clues and solve the mystery/conspiracy connected to Gotham City’s history and criminals.”

The Batman will also spotlight an already established rogues gallery, reportedly with Penguin and Catwoman acting as central characters.

Despite centering on a younger Batman, Reeves’ film is not inspired by oft-cited origin story Year One.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said during a Television Critics Association appearance last summer. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

Warner Bros. releases The Batman June 25, 2021.