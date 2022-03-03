The Batman Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Is Currently Highest Of Any Live-Action Batman Movie So Far

The Batman‘s Rotten Tomatoes audience score is the highest of any live-action Batman movie to date. Warner Bros. has a massive hit on its hands with Matt Reeves’ movie. At the time of writing, the audience score on the review aggregator is at 96%. In second place are Batman Begins and The Dark Knight with 94%. The Christopher Nolan Batman films are going to be discussed a lot as more people see the latest movie in the franchise. It would be hard not to note the similarities between the big trilogy and Reeves’ reimagining. However, The Batman diverges from some of the previous entries in a pretty significant way. None of that radical switch-up seems to be affecting the core fans though. People are thrilled with Robert Pattinson’s take on The Caped Crusader. Special mention has also been made of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

In crafting such a distinct take on Bruce Wayne, Pattinson had to go deep. A recent interview saw him talk about how they developed this version of Batman. “I’ve definitely found a little interesting thread,” Pattinson shared. “He doesn’t have a playboy persona at all, so he’s kind of a weirdo as Bruce and a weirdo as Batman, and I kept thinking there’s a more nihilistic slant to it. ‘Cause, normally, in all the other movies, Bruce goes away, trains, and returns to Gotham believing in himself, thinking, I’m gonna change things here. But in this, it’s sort of implied that he’s had a bit of a breakdown. But this thing he’s doing, it’s not even working.”

“Like, it’s two years into it, and the crime has gotten worse since Bruce started being Batman. The people of Gotham think that he’s just another symptom of how shit everything is,” he continued. “There’s this scene where he’s beating everyone up on this train platform, and I just love that there’s a bit in the script where the guy he’s saving is also just like: Ahh! It’s worse! You’re either being mugged by some gang members, or a monster comes and, like, f-cking beats everybody up! The guy has no idea that Batman’s come to save him. It just looks like this werewolf.”

Warner Bros. and DC Comics dropped a description of The Batman: “An edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

