The Batman: Reported Casting Could Reveal Spoilers About Jim Gordon

Principal photography on The Batman continues under the radar and a recent casting update might provide one of the biggest spoilers of the film we’ve seen yet. According to an updated listing on IMDbPro, Alex Ferns has been cast as Commissioner Pete Savage. The Scottish River City alum playing a police commissioner is news of note because we already know Jeffrey Wright has been cast as Jim Gordon.

Should the report prove accurate, that’d surely mean that when we see Gordon in the upcoming Caped Crusader flick, he isn’t commissioner just quite yet. The plot thread would make a healthy bit of sense since Reeves himself has previously said the movie would be about some of Batman’s most formidable years.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said in a previous interview. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The production has also added Colin Farrell as The Penguin. In one recent interview, Farrell admitted the production is being “very hush-hush” about certain details regarding the movie.

“I’m still in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who’s the director and who wrote the script. He wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous,” Farrell said. When asked if he read the entire script, Farrell replied, “Yeah, with a chain around my arm and cryogenically frozen script, it’s all very hush-hush. But it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So we’re still in the process of just finishing designing the aesthetic of the character.

