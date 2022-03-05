The Batman Fans React to DC Movie’s Surprise Cameo

The Batman has arrived, and fans of the Caped Crusader can’t get enough of the movies. The Matt Reeves flick is on its way to a $120 million opening weekend at the domestic box office, and it’s a hit with critics and fans alike. Though every nook and cranny of the film is being discussed across social media, there’s one moment in particular that may be a little divisive amongst fans.

Full disclosure: spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you’ve yet to see the movie.

As rumored ahead of the film’s release, Barry Keoghan made the final cut of the film. The Eternals star played exactly who was rumored—The Joker—and fans are a bit split on the issue. In total, Keoghan appeared for just one scene for roughly two minutes, and his face is only temporarily seen. Regardless, fans are debating on whether another iteration of The Joker is already needed.

“I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories… We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool,” Reeves shared with The Independent at The Batman‘s premiere. “And we’re working on some other stuff, too, but we have started talking about another movie.”

Guess I’m the only one who really liked the Joker scene 🤷🏻‍♂️#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/2XusyG19Zs — Ryan Rivera (@BlissfulRy22) March 5, 2022

you cannot convince me that the arkham scene with the riddler and joker wasn't inspired by this scene from the gotham tv series pic.twitter.com/aQ0PNPQS8Y — Jufa🦚 (@jufablade_) March 5, 2022

barry keoghan had one scene in #TheBatman and he was eating up his 30 seconds of screen time like his joker performance was incredible.. the laugh & everything im starting his oscar campaign NOW — rita (@babyri777) March 3, 2022

#TheBatman SPOILERS



Can’t believe that in his >30 seconds on screen, Barry Keoghan was an infinitely better Joker than Jared Leto — r🫥b (@robcordero) March 3, 2022

[#TheBatman SPOILERS]



Matt Reeves reveals more details about the deleted scene with Robert Pattinson & Barry Keoghan, likening it to Dr. Lecter in ‘Manhunter’ or the psychological profiling scenes in ‘Mindhunter.’ Batman tries to predict Riddler's next move by talking to Joker. pic.twitter.com/d3z38bAnOV — ~ The Battinson Cave ~ (@TheBCEU) March 5, 2022

The Batman is now exclusively in theaters.

