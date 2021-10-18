The Batman Trailer Has BatCat Shippers Excited

The second trailer for The Batman made its debut on Saturday, closing out an epic afternoon at the DC FanDome virtual convention. The trailer showcased a number of key moments and intriguing plot threads regarding the film, which will bring to life Matt Reeves’ take on the DC Comics mythos of Gotham City. In addition to Bruce Wayne / The Batman (Robert Pattinson), one of the characters prominently featured in the trailer was Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), both in costume and as a civilian. The trailer included nuggets of the pair’s onscreen dynamic, including one key scene where the pair are interacting on a rooftop.

“There was just something very special and magical about the way [Pattinson and Kravitz] played off of each other right from the beginning,” Reeves said during the film’s DC FanDome panel. “And so I just knew right away I was thinking, ‘Well, there’s just a really neat look.’ I know you guys are friends. And so there was a great chemistry right from the beginning that I felt like there was a connection which you naturally had. And I feel like when we were filming, obviously that came out more and more.”

Kravitz added, “I definitely remember because that [screen test] was basically my audition, right? You know, Rob is already cast and that was my audition, and I was really nervous. And I remember you gave me [a helmet]. The hardest part to be honest on is the helmet I have that they were like, ‘Here’s this helmet,’ you know, and you have to like walk out, and then you take the helmet off and you do the scene. But it’s like sometimes really hard to look like cool when you’re taking off, like, get stuck. And I was like, ‘This is how I lose the part. I lose the part because I can’t take it off.’ (laughs)”

Joining Pattinson and Kravitz in the film are Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Oswald Cobblepot.

In the time since The Batman trailer debuted, fans have taken to social media to praise Pattinson and Kravitz’s onscreen dynamic, and to voice their excitement about seeing new shades of the “BatCat” dynamic onscreen. Here are just a few of those reactions.

