‘The Batman’: Here’s What Andy Serkis Could Look Like as the Penguin

Earlier this week, comic fans were given a lot to debate when a rumor surfaced online that The Penguin was going to be the villain of an upcoming DC movie, either The Batman or Birds of Prey.

The casting of this classic character will likely be a hot topic, considering there are already prominent actors, like Josh Gad and Nick Frost, pining for the role on social media. However, popular graphic artist BossLogic has come up with his own idea for the Penguin casting, and it easily tops all the rest.

Andy Serkis would make a fantastic Penguin, and BossLogic’s art can prove it.

As you can see below, BossLogic put a Serkis spin on the classic Batman character, and the design looks pretty terrifying. The monocle, top hat, and long nose are all still present in this version of Penguin, but he’s got a menacing look on his face that only Andy Serkis could capture.

After hearing the news that the standalone #batman movie may have The Penguin as the main villain and also hearing that @andyserkis would like to do a #dc role, I thought he would be a dope cast that would bring in his unique take on the character @mattreevesLA #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/Uoiv69MoqZ — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 1, 2018

In the tweet, BossLogic also makes a case for why Serkis would be open to taking on the role. The Batman is being directed by Matt Reeves, who previously worked with Serkis on the Planet of the Apes trilogy. Serkis has said that, if the opportunity came up to work with Reeves on The Batman, he wouldn’t hesitate.

Serkis is no stranger to comic book villains, as he’s fresh off of a two film stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he played longtime Black Panther villain, Ulysses Klaw.

The role of Penguin likely comes with the added challenge of facial prosthetics, but Serkis is no stranger to working with makeup or motion capture technology. The actor is most well-known for his work in franchises like Planet of the Apes, Lord of the Rings, and Star Wars, where he performed as a motion capture actor.

What do you think of this fan casting? Would Andy Serkis be the best fit for The Penguin in the DCEU? Let us know your thoughts on the idea by dropping a line in the comments below!