The Batman Viral Website Has an Easter Egg Hidden in Its Code

If you are looking to solve some of The Riddler’s mysteries ahead of the release of The Batman next year, there’s at least one common investigative cheat that won’t help you. When one Twitter user decided to check the website’s code, to see whether Warner Bros. had accidentally let any of their secrets slip by way of revelatory filenames or hidden directories, what they found was both more frustrating and a little cooler than what they were looking for. Buried in the website’s HTML is a message for anybody trying to do…well, exactly what they were doing.

“Nice try,” the message reads, adding, “You won’t find anything here.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see it below.

#TheBatman #TheRiddler https://t.co/VcsA5BwTmf

If you go to the source code, you are greeted with another message from The Riddler himself. pic.twitter.com/47QG1tyJfV — Icy Hero (@Igster6_Icyhero) December 20, 2021

Here’s part of the lengthy, official synopsis released by Warner Bros. recently:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

Starring alongside Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Oswald Cobblepot.

The Batman will be in theaters on March 4, 2022.