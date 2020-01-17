The Batman Actress Zoe Kravitz Confirms Catwoman Haircut

DC’s Batman reboot The Batman is currently in production, which means that fans are finally getting some solid details about the film, after wading through more than a year of rumor and speculation. The most intriguing part of The Batman‘s shoot has been seeing the cast of the film slowly but surely getting into character, and revealing what types of looks they’ll have in the film. Back in November, The Batman star Zoe Kravitz revealed a new haircut she’d gotten, and DC fans immediately concluded that this must be the look Kravitz will have as Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the film. Today, we can confirm that Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman haircut is indeed what we saw last fall.

Zoe Kravitz is attending the TCA20 upfronts, where she is promoting her new Hulu adaptation of Nick Hornby’s famous novel High Fidelity. Obviously, with Kravitz appearing in person journalists were able to get a good look at her hairstyle. As Us Weekly‘s Emily Longeretta reports from the scene, Zoe Kravitz has confirmed that she indeed cut her hair for the Catwoman role in The Batman:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Zoe Kravitz just confirmed that YES she cut her hair for Catwoman. Side note: it looks freaking fabulous #TCA20” —Emily Longeretta

Zoe Kravitz just confirmed that YES she cut her hair for Catwoman. Side note: it looks freaking fabulous #TCA20 — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) January 17, 2020

If you are wondering what all the buzz is about over a simple haircut, it’s actually the particular style of the cut that has longtime DC fans speculating. Selina Kyle / Catwoman has rocked many different looks in the 80 years she’s existed, but the version of the character with hair in the style that Zoe Kravitz is now sporting, arguably belongs to only two eras of Batman lore: the Batman: Year One era where both Batman and Catwoman were just finding their costumed alter-egos, and the modern version who has grown to be Batman’s partner as both a lover and crimefighter.

View this post on Instagram hair ✂️ A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Nov 26, 2019 at 5:25pm PST

The Batman seems more interested in the Year One era, as the casting of John Turturro as classic Gotham City mob boss Carmine Falcon – not to mention a big rogues gallery of Batman’s more street-level villains – hints at ties to storylines like The Long Halloween, which is very much the kind of Noir detective story that director Matt Reeves wants to tell. Catwoman’s arc in both Year One, The Long Halloween (and its sequel story) Dark Victory basically sees her go from tough sex worker to costumed thief, who discovers she’s the illegitimate child of Carmine Falcone, and strikes at the crime family in retaliation. In the end, Batman and Catwoman form the strange lovers/foes tension that has defined them ever since.

What’s your theory about Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman role in The Batman?

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.