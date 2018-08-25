DC Comics Superhero Subway Sizzle Reel Released by The CW

In less than two months, The CW‘s DC Comics-inspired superhero shoes will return and now The CW is giving fans a taste of the upcoming “Super Season” with a brand new sizzle reel.

Featuring characters from Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning, the video sees the heroes doing a little bit of hero training in what appears to be an abandoned subway station. The major heroes — Black Lightning, White Canary, The Flash, Supergirl, and Green Arrow — are all there, joined by Black Canary, Vibe, The Atom, Wild Dog, Mr. Terrific and, curiously, the not exactly heroic Black Siren. You can check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While nothing in the sizzle reel reveals any plot details about the shows’ returns in October, it’s sure to get fans excited and it’s not the only exciting Arrowverse update that fans have gotten this week. On Tuesday, The CW announced the dates for the three-night crossover event. The event will take place beginning with The Flash switching slots with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 9, and will be followed by Arrow on Monday, Dec. 10, and conclude with Supergirl on Tuesday, Dc. 11. The crossover will also see the debut of Ruby Rose’s Batwoman — but The CW isn’t stopping with just that.

On Wednesday, the network announced that in addition to Batwoman, Clark Kent/Superman will also appear in the crossover event, along with the one-and-only Lois Lane. According to Entertainment Weekly, Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Superman in the three-night crossover event, with his appearances each night of the crossover giving the Man of Steel a chance to be a hero alongside the Flash and Green Arrow.

As for Lois Lane, it’s not clear yet what role the Daily Planet reporter will play in the event nor has anyone been cast in the iconic role, but The CW is expected to make a decision soon.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse,” Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner released in a statement. “This dogged, determined, and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and an amazing addition to our universe of DC characters.”

Are you excited for the upcoming “Super Season” of DC Comics shows on The CW? Let us know in the comments below!

The Arrowverse crossover event will take place Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11 on The CW. The Flash‘s fifth season will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 9th at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Supergirl‘s fourth season on Sunday, Oct. 14th at 8 p.m. ET. Arrow‘s seventh season will premiere on Monday, Oct. 15th at 8 p.m. ET, with Legends of Tomorrow debuting Monday, Oct. 22nd, at 9 p.m. ET.