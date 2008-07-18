‘The Room’ Stars Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero Recreate ‘The Dark Knight’ in New Video

The Room writer-director Tommy Wiseau and star Greg Sestero reunited for a Nerdist-produced The Dark Knight parody recreating the famed interrogation scene between Christian Bale's Batman and Heath Ledger's Joker.

Wiseau previously teamed with the pop culture-centric site for his Joker audition tape after the actor-slash-filmmaker said in February he was interested in portraying the clown prince of crime on the big screen.

The Hangover and War Dogs director Todd Phillips, then casting for his Joker standalone movie, was eyeing three-time Academy Award nominee Joaquin Phoenix — who has since won the role — prompting Wiseau to publicly instruct Phillips to direct message him on social media.

His campaign for the role caught the attention of the internet, which subsequently put forth mockups depicting Wiseau as the iconic Batman villain. One YouTube user even repurposed Wiseau's Joker audition tape, inserting him into real Dark Knight scenes.

Wiseau later admitted to ComicBook.com he may not be suited for the role because of his emotionally volatile performances.

"I can't play the Joker, they wanted to do another one," Wiseau said. "Because I don't want to say negative [things] about actors, but I go by emotion. Meaning that my background as stage actor, getting into the emotion, what you can feel through The Room as well, all the progress for what I did. Sometimes they don't let me, they say 'too much emotion.'"

He then said he could "definitely" play the Joker, telling us he thinks he "could do a good job."

"I mean, I'm into it, very much so. So we see if Hollywood gives me a chance, and they're respectful," Wiseau said. "So if they don't give me [a] chance, maybe another character would somebody pitch to me, to Greg, whatever."

Phoenix is now shooting Joker, an offshoot of the mainstream DC Films universe, home to Ben Affleck's Batman and Jared Leto's tattooed Joker as seen in Suicide Squad. With the Phillips-directed film, Warner Bros. launches its inventive 'Elseworlds' line — projects set outside of the main continuity free to depict sometimes wildly different variations of DC Comics characters, allowing different actors to step into roles despite another concurrent iteration.

Joker opens October 4, 2019.