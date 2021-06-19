The Final Season of Black Lightning is Finally on Netflix

✖

Nearly two months after its series finale, the fourth and final season of The CW's Black Lightning is finally on Netflix. Fans of the network's DC television programming have previously had to wait roughly after the end of a season for the episodes to arrive on the streaming, fans had to wait a little bit longer for the conclusion to the Pierce family's fight for Freeland to arrive. Now, as of this article's writing, the complete series is streaming so fans can watch the groundbreaking series from start to finish.

It was announced last fall that the fourth season of Black Lightning would be the last for the series. At the time, it was also announced that a backdoor pilot for a prospective Painkiller spinoff series focusing on Khalil Pain/Painkiller would take place during the season, though the network ultimately chose not to pick up the spinoff.

"When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the superhero genre," series creator Salim Akil told Variety in a statement when it was announced that Black Lightning was coming to an end. "The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities."

"Thank you to the phenomenal cast, writers, and crew without whom none of this would’ve been possible," Akil added. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of superheroes to life for the culture. I’m very grateful to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. TV, Mark Pedowitz, The CW Network, and Greg Berlanti for their partnership and support of my vision at every step of this journey. While Season Four may be the end of one journey, I’m extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller."

While Black Lightning's journey may have come to an end, it may not be the last viewers see of its titular character, however. Black Lightning actor Cress Williams told Entertainment Weekly that one of his lines in the series finale changed slightly to leave the door open for the potential for the character to appear elsewhere in the Arrowverse.

"Well, I tweaked it just lightly," Williams said of his character's retirement announcement. "A bit of an inside story: the original piece of dialogue said that I full-on retire. I don't know if any of these things are going to come to fruition, so they're not set in stone, but I have had people from The Flash reach out, asking if I'd come do some work with them. So they had kind of tentatively reached out months before we shot the finale. So in anticipating me leaving that door open, and anticipation of that being a possibility, that's why I changed it slightly to basically say, 'I'm done in Freeland and just kind of like giving Freeland over to my daughter.' So that if I show up somewhere else, I haven't contradicted anything."

All four seasons of Black Lightning are now streaming on Netflix.